Emraan Hashmi Unveils New 'Chehre' Poster Featuring Amitabh, Reveals Teaser Release Date

Emraan Hashmi has been teasing fans with back to back posters from his upcoming film, Chehre. However, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him in the teaser of the same. On Tuesday afternoon, Hashmi unveiled yet another brand new poster and revealed the Chehre teaser release date. In the poster, Emraan was seated in the car while Amitabh Bachchan stared at him from outside.

Meanwhile, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Krystle D'Souza looked fierce in their new avatars. The video will be out on March 11. The actor asked fans to gear up for the much-awaited mystery-thriller, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 30, 2021. Hashmi remarked that there's no bigger mask than a face.

Chehre teaser to release on March 11

With Chehre, Krystle is all set to dip her toes in Bollywood. As per Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke to a tabloid and said that it is a dream launch for her and that there could not have been a better opportunity than this to share the screen with Amitabh and Emraan. She added that she always wanted to act in films and that she was offered movies before but things did not fall in place. She remarked that she got everything in her debut film, right from a great character, interesting story, to a dream cast and an amazing team.

Emraan Hashmi is also awaiting the release of his other outing titled Mumbai Saga. The film's trailer released a week ago and garnered positive reviews from fans. Mumbai Saga will release on March 19 and will follow the story of how Bombay changed to Mumbai. The upcomer is produced by T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, Sangeeta Ahir and is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi's latest song titled Lut Gaye, alongside Yukti Thareja garnered immense love from fans. In the voice of Jubin Nautiyal, the song is based on true events that took place on November 16, 1991. As of today, the emotional tale has surpassed 146M views on YouTube.