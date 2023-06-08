Emraan Hashmi's Wife And Son Refuse To Pose For Paparazzi, Actor Says 'inko Pasand Nahi'

Emraan Hashmi was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport. He was accompanied by his wife Parveen Shahani and their son Ayaan. Seemingly, they were heading out for a vacation.

Emraan sported a white graphic T-shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with a beige jacket, a cool pair of shades and a black mask. He could be seen carrying a backpack. On the other hand, his wife wore a black sweatshirt teamed with matching sweatpants.

A video of the Hashmi family has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the shutterbugs can be seen Emraan and his family posing for the photos. While the actor posed for the cameras, Parveen and Ayaan walked away. When the paparazzi requested them to pose for the photos, the Jannat actor said, "Yaar inko pasand nahi hai (Guys, they don't like getting clicked)." Take a look at the video below.

"Inko pasand nahi hai" says #EmraanHashmi as one of the paps asked for a family photo at the Mumbai airport.#Bollywood pic.twitter.com/0AgJy3JHXS — Mix Masala (@BollywoodOnly1) June 8, 2023

Emraan Hashmi's birthday wish for his son

Emraan Hashmi wishes son Ayaan with throwback photo | (Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi often shares photos with his wife Parveen and their son Ayaan on social media. On the occasion of Ayaan's birthday, the actor wished him with a throwback photo. He accompanied it with a quirky caption. In the photo, Parveen and Ayaan could be seen sporting traditional ensembles. The little boy was about to kiss his mother when they snapped candid. Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Like Father Like Son, Happy Birthday big boy." Recently, he also shared a family photo. It was clicked after a tiring match of golf in Dubai. Captioning the photo, "Emraan wrote, "DxB !! golf nights!!"

Emraan Hashmi's last film was alongside Akshay Kumar

Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar during promotions of Selfiee | (Image: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Selfiee. The film was helmed by Raj Mehta. Apart from him, the movie starred Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. The film was a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence. The film was directed by Jean Paul Lal. Prithviraj Sukumaran essayed the role of a superstar, Suraj Venjaramoodu played the role of motor vehicle inspector.