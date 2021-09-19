Emraan Hashmi's Beefed-up Avatar Comes With Fiery Message For 'fat'; Watch

Of late, it is a common sight to see Emraan Hashmi being snapped outside his gym in Mumbai. The actor has been sharing some glimpses of his workout routine on Instagram and his hard work seems to be paying off. There also is a stern message to 'fat.'

Emraan Hashmi posted an intense workout video on Instagram on Saturday. Along with the video, he also seemed to hint that the body transformation was for an upcoming project.

Emraan Hashmi's message to 'fans' in intense workout video

Emraan could be seen at his energetic best as he performed various exercises for his biceps, triceps. Be it lifting dumbells, exercising with machines, doing pull-ups, or pulling battle ropes, there was a lot he did in the one-minute video. He donned a hooded avatar, showed his bare body and even was masked in the visuals, but the intensity and the determination to go the extra mile was visible.

'Dear fat, prepare to die', was his message. He tagged many people in the post, one of them being director Anthony D'Souza. The filmmaker is known for movies like Blue, Boss and had worked with Emraan in the past, in the movie Azhar. However, that does not seem to be the only project in the pipeline. As per reports, the actor is also starring in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. He has not yet issued any confirmation about the film though.

Emraan starred in two films this year. First, he played a police officer in the movie Mumbai Saga. The movie also starred John Abraham and others and traced the story of a Mumbai-based gangster. The movie became one of the few Bollywood films to hit theatres during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not impress with its collections at the box office.

The Murder star was then featured in another multi-starrer, Chehre. He was worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, which also starred Annu Kapoor and Krystle D'Souza, among others. The thriller too received mixed reviews and was also released in the theatres after multiple delays. The box office collections of the movie were unimpressive.

