Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Harami’ Trailer Out; Netizen Says, 'ek Hi Toh Dil Hai, Kitni Baar Jitoge'

On September 28, the makers of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, Harami, treated moviegoers as they dropped its trailer. The trailer of the upcoming film with an x-rated name captured the fast-paced, visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, playing out against the backdrop of a relentless Mumbai. Directed by Shyam Madiraju, the film will premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2020. Meanwhile, fans of Emraan Hashmi went gaga over his look and performance as Sagar Bhai in the trailer.

Fans react to Harami trailer

Though the trailer was more focused on the life of a boy named Fifty-five, snippets of Emraan Hashmi's sequences in the trailer managed to grab the attention of the audience. A section of fans praised each dialogue said by the actor. Meanwhile, a few appreciated the actor's ability to get into the skin of any character. Many of his fans also expressed their excitement to see Emraan back in the showbiz as he was last seen in the Shobhita Dhulipala and late actor Rishi Kapoor-starrer, The Body, which released in December 2019.

A fan wrote, "Don't really have to watch the trailer to know that this is going to be awesome!!" while another asserted, "Absolutely a gem! Incredible music, background score hit hard....gives some nostalgic feelings.... wonderful #Harami". On the other side, a fan stated that Harami's trailer reminded him Emraan's 2010 release, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. Take a peek into fans' reaction to the trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Harami.

Superrrb written story and starcast ohh me gosh none other than hez @emraanhashmi this will be another feather in yur cap @emraanhashmi congratulations in advance becz u r on fire man dis tym @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/DnXc8gEly6 — Abhinav Sharma😎 (@abhinavsharma0) September 28, 2020

#Harami trailer is awesome ❤😍



Your words are just mind blowing 💯 😎



• Never ever again break my rules

• Pachpan is a dreamer

• No women is worth your tears, boy 💯

•The one worth all your tears

Oo..me gosh@emraanhashmi this will be another feather in yur cap sure.. pic.twitter.com/PNe2uvcuvN — Abhinav Sharma😎 (@abhinavsharma0) September 28, 2020

#EmraanHashmi #Harami#HaramiTrailer



His dialogues in between are like philosophical quotes.

Music is so effective and you know the Mumbai Streets very well...!!!@emraanhashmi @ShyamMadiraju https://t.co/0RNgXmraP4 — Avim Mate (@mate_avim) September 28, 2020

Ek hi to dil hai emmi, kitni baar jitoge 😍🤩❤ u as a Sagar bhai has completely nailed ur character as always 🤩😍🔥🔥 https://t.co/eE1o35xHVd — Bhavin Vasani (@bhAvin_vAsAni99) September 28, 2020

Watch the trailer below:

Details of Harami's cast and release date

The upcoming crime-thriller will mark the debut of 16-year-old Rizwan Shaikh as Pachpan, the leader of a pack of pickpockets; and also Dhanashree Patil as Uma, Pachapan’s love interest. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film features Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Mahindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan, among many more. The film was scored by Oscar winner Antonio Sanchez and sound mixed by Oscar winner Craig Mann in Los Angeles. It will premiere worldwide on October 21st at the Busan Film festival.

