Emraan Hashmi's List Of Films With Debutant Actors Like Kangana

The three-time Filmfare Award-nominated actor, Emraan Hashmi was first seen on the big screen in Anurag Basu’s 2004 drama, Murder. The star has given his fans a set of some amazing films to watch which includes Murder, Gangster, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Murder 2. The actor also has been a great co-star for some new faces who kick start their career with their first film.

Emraan Hashmi's co-stars

Sonal Chauhan

She is an Indian artist known for her work in the acting and modelling industry. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in their 2008 crime romance, Jannat. Their film got great reactions and went on to become a huge success all over the globe. The film was directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Pritam was the one responsible for the soundtrack behind the music.

Shreya Dhanwanthary

The 2008 Miss India finalist was first seen on the big screen alongside Emraan Hashmi in their 2019 film Why Cheat India. The 2019 crime drama film written and directed by Soumik Sen and the film received mixed reviews and was a massive bomb at the box office. The film managed to collect a total of ₹8.66 crores which did not even cross their ₹20 crores capital investment.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut with Anurag Basu’s 2005 crime drama film, Gangster. There was a rumour going around that the story is based on the life of mobster, Abu Salem and former actress, Monica Bedi. As all the Bollywood enthusiasts know, Kangana has managed to become a successful A-lister after giving some amazing performances.

