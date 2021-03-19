Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye' Is First Indian Track To Have One Million Reels Made On It

The recently released gangster drama film Mumbai Saga's makers dropped the love ballad, Lut Gaye, a month ago. The track stars Emraan Hashmi essaying the character of the feared encounter specialist Vijay Savarkar. The song has already garnered over 240 million views on YouTube and has crossed yet another milestone. Emraan took to his Instagram to announce that Lut Gaye is the first Indian song to have one million reels made on it.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye song crosses new milestone

Hashmi shared a video compilation of some of the reels made on this song. In the caption of the post, Emraan wrote that the song has been stunning the makers every day by crossing new milestones. He further informed that this time Lut Gaye song becomes the first Indian track to have one million Instagram reels made on it.

As soon as the post was shared, Emraan's fans rushed in to shower love on the track. Many have commented by using red heart and fire emojis. One of his fans also wrote, 'You always rock' to express their excitement. See their reactions below:

Lut Gaye plot, cast and other details

The plot of this song is based on the life of the cop Vijay Savarkar. In the song, he escapes from goons who were chasing him by taking shelter in a hotel room already occupied by a bride. The bride is forced into marrying the guy waiting for her at the aisle. Emraan's character falls in love with her but his love remains unrequited as the bride is shot by the goons. Emraan later guns them down as well. Supermodel Of The Year fame Yukti Thareja essays the role of Emraan's love interest. Jubin Nautiyal has sung the song and Tanishq Bagchi. has composed the track.

Mumbai Saga movie

The trailer of this high-octane film sees a face-off between John Abraham's character Amartya Rao and Emraan's character Vijay Savarkar. The film also chronicles how Bombay transformed into Mumbai as Rao grew into the gangster world. Savarkar has to encounter him as the pressure on him mounts. To know whether he succeeds or not, one will have to watch the film for it. The film hits theatres on March 19, 2021.

