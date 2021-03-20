Emraan Hashmi’s 'Lut Gaye' Song Has A Tragic Story To Tell; Here Are A Few Unknown Facts

Emraan Hashmi’s Lut Gaye is a romantic single that has lately been going viral across social media platforms. The song narrates the story of a young man who tries to flee from a bunch of goons. He enters a random hotel for cover where a posh wedding is expected to happen within the next few hours. The romantic song has been created by Tanishq Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal while the lyrics of the song have been penned down by Manoj Muntashir. Here is a look at a series of facts about the song Lut Gaye that most people are unaware of.

Unknown facts about Emraan Hashmi’s Lut Gaye

1. Emraan Hashmi rehearsed the steps on the sets

In the recent interaction with KoiMoi, directors of the song Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru revealed that Emraan Hashmi was not called for the rehearsals since they did not want to bother the actor over the small dance sequence. When the actor arrived on the sets, he revealed that he liked participating in dance rehearsals and would like to be invited in the future. He also perfected the dance set in just a few minutes while they were all prepping for the shoot.

2. Vijay Dandekar turned into an encounter specialist after falling in love

The song Lut Gaye starring Emraan Hashmi is based on the life of Vijay Dandekar who is one of the most dreaded encounter specialists of Mumbai. He was an undercover cop when he met the love of his life and became an encounter specialist after the incident.

3. Emraan Hashmi was instantly impressed

In the interaction with KoiMoi, the makers revealed that Emraan Hashmi had a distinct style and would instantly decide after the narration if he wanted to do the piece or not. In this case, the team was on a Zoom call when the actor was told the entire story. He was quite impressed with the plotline and jumped at the opportunity as he felt the story was fantastic.

4. The horse scene was inspired by the music

Directors Radhika Rao and Vija Sapru also revealed that the song gave out a sad vibe and they wanted to associate a tragic story with it. The first scene ever created for this piece was the horse scene as they felt that the opening music resembled an empty street and a well-decorated horse. The story was picked after this sequence.

5. Fans were fascinated by the story

The original music video of Lut Gaye comes with small notes that narrate the real-life story of Vijay Dandekar. Fans were so impressed with the story that the views of the song shot up at a steady pace, gaining more and more likes every day. Fans were also elated to see Emraan Hashmi back with a romantic music video.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (T Series)