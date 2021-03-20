Emraan Hashmi's Weekly Roundup: Know What The Actor Has Been Upto This Week

It has been an extremely happening week for Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. From the theatrical release of his film Mumbai Saga to the trailer release of his upcoming film Chehre, many events took place this week. Take a look at what was Emraan Hashmi up to this week.

Release of the trailer of Chehre

The makers of Emraan Khan's upcoming film Chehre recently dropped the trailer of the film. Chehre cast features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Advocate Veer Sahay, portrayed by Amitabh and Karan Oberoi, a business Tycoon played by Emraan. The film is said to release on 9th April. take a look at the trailer here.

Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released on March 19

Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released this week on March 19. The film features an ensemble cast with actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film is set in the 80s and 90s and he focuses on the changing lives of people by closing mills to make malls and towers. It also focuses on the police force and the underworld in Mumbai during those days. The film is now screening in theatres and Emraan has been constantly posting scenes from the film. He also shared a video with behind the scenes of the movie. Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's Instagram posts here.

Emraan and John Abraham attend a screening with fans

Emraan and John chose to visit the theatres to greet their fans in the movie theatre. He shared a video of them selling tickets to their fans at the booking counter. They seemed excited to see them live. They followed all the precautions for COVID-19 while attending the screening with fans. He also shared a video where fans are finally whistling in theatres like old times. Take a look at the video from Emraan Hashmi's Instagram here.

Lut Gaye crossed 250 million views on Youtube

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye has managed to get 250 million views on Youtube. Lut Gaye features Yukti Thareja along with Emraan Hashmi. The plot of the music video revolves around a police officer helping a bride run away from her wedding. It is also the first Indian song to have 1 million Instagram reel videos.