Engineer's Day 2020: From Sushant To Kriti Sanon, Did You Know What These Celebs Studied?

Had they not achieved fame in the Entertainment industry, an array of stars including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan and many would have been busy with engineering. A host of Bollywood stars shifted their career to acting to earn a name despite a degree in engineering. On the special occasion of Engineer’s Day, let's take a glance at the Bollywood actors who toiled to earn a degree, but never tried their luck into it and paved a way to achieve the limelight.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Before trying his luck in films, the late actor dreamt of being an engineer. He pursued Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering but dropped out in the third year of college in order to follow his passion for films. He was a bright engineering student and 7th rank holder at the All India Engineering Entrance Exams (AIEEE). Soon after he dropped out of college, he became a household name with his stint on the television show Pavitra Rishta opposite actor Ankita Lokhande. He then made his way in Bollywood with his debut film Kai Po Che. Since then, the sky has been the limit for Sushant, who passed away on June 14, 2020.

Kriti Sanon

Not many are aware of the fact that versatile actor Kriti Sanon is an engineer by profession. The actor who was last seen in Mimi completed her B. Tech in Electronics and Communication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Delhi. The actor who was quite studious when it came to studies, shifted her attention to acting and made her debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff.

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who received great appreciation for his debut film Masaan, is an Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer. He studied at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Versova. However, soon after graduating from college, he was keener on facing the camera and even wanted to work as an assistant director. The actor once told PTI that “I never pondered during my struggling phase that I should have become an engineer as I knew that was not my life. I couldn't have lived it, it would have been a very claustrophobic life.”

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan was pursuing B.Tech in Biotechnology while pursuing his passion for films on the side The Gwalior-based actor was studying while he was also doing an acting course side by side and had grabbed his first role in the blockbuster Pyaar ka Punchnama. Besides his acting in the film, the actor became prominent for his monologue. The actor completed his education and before trying his luck in acting.

Sonu Sood

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has become a household name with his humanitarian work, holds an Engineering degree in Electronics. The actor completed his engineering at Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur. Sonu gained massive popularity after he bagged several awards for his Telugu film Arundhati and has been part of various Bollywood films like Happy New Year, Dabangg, R… Rajkumar and more.

Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is known for her impeccable acting skills and style on the silver screen holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering. The Manmarziyan star has pursued Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi. Apart from getting a degree, the actor has also worked as a software engineer before foraying into the entertainment industry. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Chashme Baddoor. The film directed by David Dhawan starred Siddharth, Rishi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Ali Zafar in key roles.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan, who is also referred to as ‘Maddy,’ has an exceptional academic background to claim. The actor who created a mark in the film industry with his acting in films like Rehna Tere Dil Mein did his graduation in electronics and represented India as a cultural ambassador in Canada. He went to IIT-Madras and is a proud graduate of a Bachelors's in Technology in Mechanical Engineering. He was also awarded Best NCC Cadet Maharashtra and trained with the British Army, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force.

Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is an architect as well as holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering. The actor who was born to veteran politician Vilasrao Deshmukh went to Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai. The actor studied architect engineering and got a degree.

Kader Khan

Late actor Kader Khan who was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, moved to India when he was only six months old. He went on to become a professor of civil engineering at Mumbai’s M H Saboo Siddik College of Engineering. However, his true passion was always acting. Post his job, he dabbled in theatre from an early age. The actor got his break in Bollywood break with Y Daag in 1973 but his best partnership was formed with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra.

IMAGE: Facebook/SushantSinghRajput/KritiSanon/KartikAaryan/SonuSood