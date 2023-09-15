Engineers Day 2023: R Madhavan To Taapsee Pannu, Actors Who Are Engineers

Quick links:
Engineers Day 2023 is celebrated today (September 15). Vicky Kaushal, among many other actors, holds an engineering degree. The actor did his graduation in Electronics and Telecommunication in 2009.
Kartik Aaryan landed in Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an engineer. The actor got admission in biotechnology in DY Patil College of Engineering. However, he dropped out of the course.
Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu also holds an engineering degree. She completed her higher education in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi.
Adipurush actor Kriti Sanon completed her engineering degree before making her Bollywood debut. She pursued B Tech from Jaypee Institute of Technology in Noida.
R Madhavan holds a degree in engineering as well as a degree in public speaking. The actor is a graduated from Rajaram College in Kolhapur.
Ameesha Patel, who is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, also holds an engineering degree. Before her Bollywood debut, she was pursuing Biogenetic Engineering at Tufts University, USA.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also held a degree in engineering. He was one of the toppers in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination. He pursued graduation from Delhi Technical University.
Sonu Sood is an alumunus of Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur. The actor holds a degree in engineering from the college.
Riteish Deshmukh also studied engineering before pursuing acting. He completed his graduation in Architectural Engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai.