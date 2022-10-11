'English Vinglish' Helmer Gauri Shinde Reveals Sridevi's Reaction To Film's Script: Read

It has been a decade since the audience watched the late actor Sridevi on-screen in her much-loved film English Vinglish. The movie received both critical and commercial acclaim as it marked the late actor's comeback to the Hindi cinema. As the movie has clocked a decade now, the film's director Gauri Shinde revealed how Sridevi reacted to the script.

Gauri Shinde made her directorial debut with the 2012 film English Vinglish. As the makers of the film are celebrating its 10 years and remembering Sridevi, Shinde recently talked about her interaction with the late actor. Shinde recalled her first meeting with Sridevi and called it a "blind date." She further revealed the Mr India actor did not take much time to come on board.

She said, "At the end of the narration, I remember her first response – I don’t know about you, but I would like to do this film."

While the movie made it big at the box office, Shinde revealed she faced several difficulties to even begin the venture. The filmmaker revealed nobody believed in the film's "simple" story as it featured an Indian woman in a saree. She said, "This venture faced a lot of difficulties to take off. It was a simple story about a woman in a saree, which nobody thought had appeal for the audience." She added how she did not intend to start a movement of female-led movies in Bollywood but mentioned that she is grateful for making the film.

The filmmaker added she was delighted to have cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar in the film. She said, "Having Amit Ji and Sridevi in the same film was like an 'Oh My God' movement for me. Who wouldn’t jump on an idea like this? Amit Ji was gracious to do this for my film, and all the credit goes to (R) Balki."

More about English Vinglish

The 2012 drama English Vinglish marked Sridevi's return to Hindi cinema. The movie also featured Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Mehdi Nebbou and Sumeet Vyas. Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the movie was bankrolled by the late businessman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, R. Balki, Sunil Lulla, RK Damani and Ilana Rossein.

