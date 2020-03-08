Entertainment News Live: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Cancelled 'Radhe's Azerbaijan Shoot?

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.

'Radhe': Salman Khan, Disha Patani Cancel Shoot In Azerbaijan Over Coronavirus Outbreak? 50 mins ago | March 08, 2020 10:33 Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Azerbaijan shoot has been cancelled. According to a report, the cancellation came about following the dangerous spread of coronavirus. A song and an action sequence were supposed to be shot there. Salman Khan and Disha Patani were to travel to Baku in Azerbaijan via Dubai or Doha, the report says. Read the full report here. 'Radhe': Salman Khan, Disha Patani Cancel Shoot In Azerbaijan Over Coronavirus Outbreak?

