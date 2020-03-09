The Debate
The Debate
Entertainment News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar On Coronavirus Outbreak

Bollywood News

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Entertainment Live Blog March 9

Stay tuned to this space to keep up with everything that's trending and latest in the fields of Bollywood News, Hollywood News and Television News.
'It Boils Down To Maintaining Proper Hygiene': Akshay Kumar On Coronavirus Outbreak
52 secs ago | March 09, 2020 08:57

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Sunday urged people to maintain proper hygiene amid novel coronavirus scare across the globe. The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Read More: 'It Boils Down To Maintaining Proper Hygiene': Akshay Kumar On Coronavirus Outbreak

 

 

