Kareena Kapoor Khan's Video To Bachchan's Melancholic Song; Entertainment News Of The Day

From Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing a heart-warming clip, Esha Deol wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, to Amitabh Bachchan posting a melancholic song for Rishi Kapoor, numerous things made headlines today. So, we have compiled some of them for you to check. Take a look.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a clip amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a splendid video clip on her feed. Posted on Saturday morning, the actor’s video features the bright side of the pandemic. She also urges her fans to watch the video by mentioning in her caption.

Titled as ‘The Great Realization’, Kareena Kapoor Khan showcases YouTuber Tom Foolery, who is narrating a tale about coronavirus to the kids. It presents people learning new skills, spending time with their family, and doing many things. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan’s melancholic song

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was the first to break the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Recently, he shared snippets from his film 102 Not Out on twitter. Bachchan is humming the song while remembering his friend. His post garnered many likes and comments. Moreover, celebrities and regular public replied by sharing Rishi Kapoor’s photos and old video clips in the comment section.

T 3517 - Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

Waqt 😢. May their souls rest in peace pic.twitter.com/N1upDtXVWE — Rasha bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) May 1, 2020

आपकी आवाज़ बेहद ही खूबसूरत है। जो आप दर्द बयान करना चाह रहे हैं वो साफ़ पता चल रहा है 🙏 — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) May 2, 2020

Esha Deol’s beautiful wish

Esha Deol is quite active on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a series of photos wishing Dharmendra and Hema Malini on their 40th anniversary. Besides writing a heartfelt message, she posted photos of the evergreen couple. One of the pictures also included her young parents posing gracefully for the camera. Take a look at their adorable snaps.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares Salman Khan’s photo

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a photo of her Kick co-star. Recently, she posted Salman Khan’s post-workout photo. She is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse, along with friends and family members. On the other hand, Salman Khan also shared numerous photos on his official Instagram handle with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Heartwarming Clip On COVID-19, Says 'must Watch For Every Soul'

Also read: Saif Ali Khan Looking Romantically At Kareena Kapoor Khan In These Pics Is Couple Goals Indeed

Chris Evans joins Instagram

Hollywood actor Chris Evans was active on Twitter and Facebook. However, he was missing on Instagram until now. Recently, he marked his debut on the platform and conducted a QnA session for his fans and followers. In less than eight hours of joining, Chris Evans crossed over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Rare Picture Of 'Tigers' Rishi Kapoor And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Kareena Kapoor Khan, These Celebs Slayed In Floral Picchika Sari

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.