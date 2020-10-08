Richa Chadha Shows Proof Against Payal Ghosh & Other Entertainment News Recap For Oct 8

From Richa Chadha slamming Payal Ghosh to Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming biopic on Muthiah Muralitharan, many news stories surfaced online today. Here we have picked up a few crucial stories that you must not miss reading. Check out our daily entertainment news recap for October 8:

Richa Chadha counters Payal Ghosh

Actor Richa Chadha who has registered a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh in the Bombay High Court called out the later on Twitter by sharing screenshots of the proof when Payal failed to make an appearance on the initial scheduled date. Payal Ghosh cited that no receipt of Richa’s legal notice was provided to her and hence she couldn’t appear in the court on October 5. However, in the screenshot shared by Richa, it is clearly seen that the Suit and Interim application was received by her on October 3. Take a look:

⬇️The article quotes Ms.Ghosh’s Legal Rep saying they didn’t receive the Suit and Interim Application,hence couldn’t appear in court on 5/10/20.

PFA screenshots dated 29/9/20, 3/10/20 of WhatsApps sent to Ms.Ghosh by my lawyer,U can see that the Suit and IA were delivered to her https://t.co/xPHSGr8Mrr pic.twitter.com/lXGTi92LWE — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 7, 2020

Sherlyn Chopra speaks on Sanskar

Bollywood action and model Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter to express her views on the ongoing drug debate. She asserted that it isn’t necessary that every girl who portrays bold character onscreen is necessarily taking drugs in real life. Sherlyn also opined that it isn’t essential that every girl who claims to be cultured is genuinely cultured. Take a look at her tweet:

PM Modi’s 3 crucial mantras promoted by Bollywood celebs

On Thursday, October 3, PM Narendra Modi reiterated three crucial steps to win the battle against the contagious virus COVID-19. The three steps include – wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and maintain 6 feet distance from another. Post his tweet, several Bollywood actors released videos and tweets schooling their fan army about the same.

Let us #Unite2FightCorona!



Let us always remember:



Wear a mask.



Wash hands.



Follow social distancing.



Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Together, we will succeed.



Together, we will win against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x5bymQpqjx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

My 3 mantras to make India safe : Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing.

Let’s join PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid. https://t.co/nk3tlpnG31 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) October 8, 2020

Ganesh Hiwarkar receives death threat

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is one amongst many who are in support of the nationwide protest for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, upon reaching Mumbai received a warning from a girl. He, took to Twitter, to share that a ‘girl from Central Ministry’ warned him that his ‘life is in danger’. See the tweet shared by him here:

A girl met me 2day from central ministry told me,my life is in danger in Mumbai n Delhi,but I wil come as Shivajis son.wil share my ticket.If any1 kills me,justice will come early.I have no enemies if anything happens it’s killers of SSR.If Im no more do fight for me,SSR & Disha. pic.twitter.com/VENiUHTHeU — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 7, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi to play Muthiah Muralitharan

Superstar Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of Sri Lankan off-spinner Muthiah Muralitharan in his next acting venture. The news of the biopic was shared by the actor himself while doing so he also shared a poster of the film. Take a look at it here:

