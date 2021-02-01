'Enthiran' Story Plagiarised? Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Director Shankar

11 years after Enthiran hit the theatres, director Shankar faced a legal setback in a decade-long plagiarism case. A non-bailable warrant was issued by a metropolitan court in Chennai over the filmmaker’s failure to appear before the court. He had been accused by writer Arur Tamilnandan of lifting his short story for the popular Tamil movie.

Setback for Shankar over Enthiran plagiarism case

As per reports, Judge Roslyn Durai of the Second Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which has been hearing the case since 2017, asked Shankar to appear before the court on February 19.

Arur Tamilnandan had approached the court in 2010, alleging that his stories titled Thik Thik Deepika and Jugiba, registered in his name, were lifted for the story of Enthiran, which hit the screens in 2010. Tamilnandan had claimed that his story Jugiba first featured in April 1996 in a magazine named Iniya Udaya. It then made its way into a novel named Thik Thik Deepika.

He sought action against Shankar under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Copyright Act. Tamilnandan had sought Rs 1 crore compensation for copyright infringement.

Shankar had first approached the Madras High Court, seeking a quashing of the case.

In June 2019, at a hearing of the case in Madras High Court, the judge had noted that the premise of both the ventures were similar and had given permission for the proceedings against Shankar to go on, while giving relief to the producer of the movie, Kalanidhi Maran.

Shankar had denied the similarities and claimed that he had written the story of Enthiran much before Tamilnandan claimed to do. Tamilnandan’s lawyer had then listed 29 similarities, after which the court had refused to grant Shankar relief. Shankar had then approached the Supreme Court in 2020.

Enthiran/Robot

Enthira, which released in Hindi as Robot, starred Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie traced the journey of the robot Chitthi created with human emotions by scientist Vaseegaran, as it turns violent after falling in love with his love interest. The movie was a success at the box office.

In 2018, the movie's sequel 2.0 was released, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, and was similarly a big success at the box office.

