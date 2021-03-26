Erica Fernandes On Being A Part Of TV World: 'It Has Made Me Confident & Given Me Clarity'

Television star Erica Fernandes, who shot to fame after essaying the role of Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, says that the showbiz world has made her more confident. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Erica shared that she has discovered a lot about herself post joining the industry. She said that the things that she is capable of as a performer and as an entertainer were something that she was unsure of before stepping into this fraternity.

According to the actor, initially, even she was surprised to see her ‘confidence and determination’. Erica Fernandes added that being in the industry has made her a lot more confident. Along with this, it also helped her gain clarity on the exact path that she wanted to walk on. Further on, the showbiz world has widened her thought process in umpteen ways by giving her a new approach to every avenue she decides to be a part of.

Talking about her growth, Erica continued that TV has evolved her as a person with each passing year by providing her with the best on both professional and personal front. When asked about losing herself in the TV world, the actor opined that this thought has crossed her mind a dozen times. However, she keeps reminding herself that there is nothing above being ‘grounded, humble and importantly keeping her feet on the ground’ while only her eyes soar the skies.

The actor confirms that she isn’t scared to embrace fame as she always tends to look at the positives more than the negatives. In addition, the kind of ‘love, respect and admiration’ viewers have given her is just ‘amazing’. On the professional front, Erica Fernandes was last seen portraying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 alongside Parth Samthaan and Aamna Sharif.

Post the show’s conclusion she has been seen in two music videos. Speaking of her upcoming projects, Erica said there are a couple of projects in the pipeline. Currently, the actor has jetted off to the Maldives and is having the time of her life. From snorkelling to enjoying the view of azure water, her Instagram feed has evoked wanderlust in the minds of many. Check it out below:

(Promo Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram)