Esha Deol recently completed two decades in the film industry and commemorated the occasion by sharing a video montage of her journey. The clip showcased stills from her projects with Hrithik Roshan, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor and more as she added a voiceover talking about the tumultuous yet beautiful journey in the entertainment fraternity.

Penning a gratitude note for everyone who showcased relentless support in all these years, Esha quipped that she's "looking forward to lots more magic in the cinemas". Esha Deol made her debut in 2002 alongside Aftab Shivdasani in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She then went on to feature in myriad superhit projects like Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, LOC Kargil among others.

Esha Deol completes 20 years in the film industry

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a minute-long clip encompassing her journey, where she spoke about facing many ups and downs. "As you know, no two days are the same in the industry for anyone, what the future holds, Na tum Jano Na Hum", she added. She further took fans through her various projects, ending with a still from one of her item numbers. "Love you all, and stay strong together."

In the caption, she wrote, "As I clock 20 awesome years today in this film industry I want to thank all my co stars , my directors, my producers & my staff for the such amazing times together making movies. Most importantly I want to thank you my well wishers , my fans …. Because of you I am . Here’s looking forward to lots more magic in the cinemas , good roles & good film . To many more. Love you mamma & papa. Love & gratitude, Esha Deol." Take a look.

On the work front, Esha will be seen in the psychological crime drama, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The series will mark Ajay's OTT debut, and comes as the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther that originally featured Idris Elba in the lead role. It will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IMESHADEOL)