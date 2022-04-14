Esha Deol Drops Unseen Childhood Pic With Dad Dharmendra, Calls Him Lion & Herself His Cub

Esha Deol posted a childhood photo of herself and her father Dharmendra on Instagram, along with an amusing remark in which she compared him to a lion and referred to herself as a cub. Talking to her Instagram, Esha wrote, “The lion filled with pride as he lets his cub roar. @aapkadharam #throwbackthursday #fatheranddaughter.”

In the monochrome picture, Dharmendra can be seen wearing a jacket and denim and is holding Esha in his arms. While Esha can be seen dressed in a frock and white socks, stretching while still being held by her father. As the actor updated the beautiful post on her Instagram, a lot of her admirers commented on the duo's picture.

Esha's friend Chinu also commented on the post, she wrote: “What we were doing with Radhya, Miu and Zanu yesterday.” One of the users wrote, “So sweet Dharmendra ji looking dashing as always.” “The tiger..dharamji.. look at him.. what a looker.” another added, “Wah kya baat hai. Bohat hi khoobsurat tasveer hai. #familylove” wrote another user.

Bollywood actor Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani have two daughters, Radhya, who is four years old, and Miraya, who is two years old. Esha began her Bollywood career in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and has since appeared in films such as Yuva, Dhoom, Insan, Kaal, and No Entry. After marrying in 2012, she gradually faded from the film scene. She made her big acting comeback this year with the online series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, after a few cameos in between.

When Dharmendra said 'Girls have to sit at home only'

Esha Deol is the daughter of actor Dharmendra's second wife, actor-politician Hema Malini. Esha had accompanied her mother Hema Malini on a chat show titled Rendezvous With Simi Garewal even before she made her acting debut. While speaking in the Interview, Esaha had said that her father Dharmendra is very possessive about his daughters and wife. She remarked on Dharmendra's opposition to his daughters getting into films. She revealed that her father says stuff like, "Girls have to sit at home only," Punjabi-style. She also said that we are not permitted to go out very much, but because Mumma is around, we are able to participate in sports and other activities. We had to compete at the state level outside of Mumbai.

She further added by saying, he is really concerned about whatever we do and all that. He is very protective. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we sit in trousers or in a salwar kameez."