Esha Deol Hosts Gadar 2 Screening To Support Sunny Deol After Missing His Son’s Wedding

Esha Deol hosted a star studded screening of Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. The film hit the theatres on August 11, and a special screening of the same was held in the city today (August 12). The brother-sister duo shared a rare moment during the event.

Esha Deol and Sunny Deol are half-siblings.

The actors share the same father -- Dharmendra.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11.

Esha Deol shares candid moments with brothers

It is a rare sight to see the Deol siblings together. After the actress skipped the wedding of her nephew and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, speculations of their turbulent relationship arose. However, by hosting a screening of her brother's film and celebrating its success, the actress has put all rumours to rest.

Photos and videos of the Deol siblings from the film screening are going viral. In the video, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol can be seen posing with their half brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In the video, the siblings can be seen sharing candid moments.

Esha Deol roots for Sunny Deol

Even though the actress gave Karan’s wedding a miss, she did not hold back from cheering for her brother on the release of his film. Taking to her X account, formerly known as Twitter, the Dhoom actress made a post on the film's release day August 11. She shared a poster of the film featuring Sunny and wrote, “Today let’s hear the lion roar…and reach soaring heights. Best wishes Bhaiya.”

(Esha Deol tweets in Sunny Deol's support | Image: Esha Deol/X)

Gadar 2 is a spiritual sequel of the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie is helmed by Anil Sharma, who directed the first film as well. Along with Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeet. The movie narrates the tale of a father-son bond. Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh crosses borders to enemy lines in order to rescue his son Jeet.