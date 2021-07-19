Esha Deol Makes Comeback By Turning Producer; Shares Trailer Of New Venture 'Ek Duaa'

The news of actresses turning producers has been a talking point this year. After Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu, the latest to launch her production house was Esha Deol. The actress announced her venture Ek Duaa and also launched its first look poster and trailer.

Esha Deol turns producer, Ek Duaa trailer out

In the trailer, Esha plays the role of a Muslim woman named Abida with two children. The family faces financial trouble as her husband’s earnings as a taxi driver do not suffice. He is asked to join a company and sell his ‘khatara’, his taxi.

Esha’s character did not have the money to even buy groceries and asks to write the dues in the account.

The movie also focuses on gender inequality as one can see the family sending their son to school, while the daughter says, ‘Wait, I’m coming too.’ Another dialogue was, ‘If another son is born, it will lead to prosperity for us.' Esha’s character is heard saying, ‘This is Allah’s gift, we are no one to take decisions on it.’

Ek Duaa has been termed by the makers as the story of ‘hardship, hope and happiness’ and seemed to revolve the characters of Esha and the daughter Duaa lives in a family that ‘shuns the girl child’, as per the description issued by the makers.

Our film "Ek Duaa" premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on @VootSelect . Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas & blessings. ♥️🧿



Checkout the trailer here: https://t.co/fvrmk1ge2s pic.twitter.com/XBMxPxLHwF — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 19, 2021

Esha makes her full-fledged comeback to films after 2015, the year in which she featured in regional films, and a comeback to Hindi films after mother Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda in 2011.

Esha’s previous venture was Cakewalk, a short film. That film was also directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who has helmed Ek Duaa. The movie hits Voot Select on July 26.

Esha, who featured in hits like Dhoom and No Entry, married Bharat Takthani and has two daughters with him, Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya in 2019. Bharat was also listed as one of the producers of Ek Duaa while Esha's name was written as Esha Deol Takhtani.