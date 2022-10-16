Esha Deol Makes Promise To Mom Hema Malini On Latter's 74th Birthday; 'I Am Always...'

Bollywood veteran Hema Malini rang in her 74th birthday on Sunday, October 16. As the Dream Girl's fans showered her with love on her special day, her daughter Esha Deol shared some cute pictures.

On Hema Malini's 74th birthday, Esha Deol shared adorable pictures with her mom. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo could be seen hugging each other in casual attire. While Esha Deol wore a multi-coloured tank top on black track pants, Hema Malini donned a grey t-shirt and pyjamas. Sharing the photos, Esha Deol promised her mom that she will always be there for her. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you."

Many celebrities wished the Sholay actor the best on her birthday via the comment section. Aishwarya Rajinikanth sent Hema Malini a big hug on the latter's birthday and wrote, "A big big hug to her from me too," while Farah Khan Ali penned, "P wish your mom a very Happy birthday from me ED." The Bollywood veteran's fans also showered her with love as one of them wrote, "Happy birthday our dream girl.. Always stay healthy."

Inside Hema Malini's 74th birthday

Hema Malini dropped some glimpses of her 74th birthday on Instagram. The actor began her day by seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna at the Iskon temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Sharing some pictures from her visit and wrote, "Started my day with blessings from Shri Krishna and Radhey Maa on my birthday at @harekrishnaland." She also thanked her fans for their wishes and penned, "Thank you to all my well wishers for showering love and blessings on my birthday. Radhey Radhey."

The actor further dropped a clip of her from the temple and wrote, "Sharing the video of my visit to Iskcon temple, Juhu, to seek the blessings from Shri Krishna and Radhey Maa on my birthday. Radhey Radhey."

Hema Malini also shared pictures with her actor husband Dharmendra and revealed how she likes to spend her special day with him. In the pictures, the couple could be seen smiling together while they shared a hug. In the caption, Hema Malini wrote, "Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday."

Image: Instagram/@imeshadeol