Bollywood actor Govinda is one of the most sought after actors in the industry. He is not just known for his acting but also well-known for his impeccable dancing skills. Over the years, the actor has established himself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood. His foot-tapping numbers like Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, UP Wala Thumka and many other songs are still fresh in the hearts of his fans.

Recently, actor Esha Deol had a major 'fan girl' moment with the iconic star, as the two were seen shaking legs with each other on one of Govinda's old songs.

Esha Deol grooves with Govinda on one of his songs

On Thursday, Veteran actor Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel with 'OG' Govinda.In the video, the two actors are seen matching steps with each other to the tunes of Govinda's old song-Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from his 1987 film, Khudgarz starring him, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Neelam Kothari in the titular roles.

Morever, the two are seen dressed in twinning white shirts and denim pants. Sharing the clip, Esha wrote in the caption "With the OG himself @govinda_herono1 What a pleasure to dance with you ♥️ #fangirl #fangirlmoment #herono1 #trendingreels #aapkeaajaanese #maisemeenasenasaakise #gratitude 🧿🙏🏼". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "India ke dono hi best dancer ek sath ,lovely dance 😍💛🌠🌠💫💫❤❤" another wrote "Love this ❤️Govinda is such a cool dancer and actor" another user wrote "Govinda is dancing with so much ease and look at his expression while esha Deol is making great effort in catching up with him. Govinda rocks !" Neelam Kothari also reacted to the post. Here take a look at her reaction-

