Esha Deol Recalls Slapping Amrita Rao On The Set Of Pyare Mohan: 20-year-old Esha Did...

Esha Deol recalled a heated altercation with Amrita Rao during the shooting of their film Pyare Mohan in 2005. Their verbal fight led to Esha slapping Amrita. Back then, the former said that she didn't regret her decision. Years later, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she opened up about the incident once again.

3 things you need to know

Pyare Mohan also featured Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi.

The film did not fare well at the box office.

Earlier, Esha Deol said that she had been provoked after Amrita Rao allegedly used abusive language towards her. She also called her behaviour "inappropriate".

Esha Deol opens up about the incident

Esha Deol said that what had transpired should not have occurred, leading to her taking action. The actress stated that her 20-year-old self had slapped Amrita. However, she added that she is now more patient and believes that the other person (Amrita) involved that day wouldn't have acted in the same manner either.

(A still of Esha Deol and Amrita Rao from Indra Kumar's directorial Pyare Mohan, which was released in 2015 | Image: X)

"The 20-year-old Esha did it. What happened shouldn’t have happened so that is why the action happened. But now I’m a patient and I’m sure that person also wouldn’t have done what they did that day," Esha said.

What happened between Esha Deol and Amrita Rao?

After wrapping up the shoot of Pyare Mohan in 2005, Amrita Rao verbally abused Esha Deol in front of the film's director Indra Kumar and the cameraman. The latter felt "harassed and unhappy" about the situation, and chose to slap Amrita. Despite the massive controversy, Esha later shared that she had forgiven Amrita.

"She recognised her mistake, apologised to me and I have forgiven her. Our relationship has improved," Esha told Lehren Retro.