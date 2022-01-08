Esha Deol Responds To Criticism Online As Her Reel On Tusshar Kapoor’s Book Goes Viral

Esha Deol recently became the talk of the town after she uploaded a reel promoting Tusshar Kapoor’s new book Bachelor Dad that made the rounds online. The video featured her giving the song Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa her own spin, as she changed the lyrics and urged fans and followers to pre-order Kapoor’s book. For the unversed, Esha Deol and Tusshar Kapoor shared the screen in the 2022 film Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa. After the clip released, the actor was trolled on social media, and she recently responded to those who criticised her singing.

Esha Deol responds to netizens trolling her after latest video

The actor's viral video began to do the rounds recently and netizens criticised her for her singing, after she wrote in the caption of her video, "excuse my vocal talents". Although the reel was uploaded in December 2021, it gained popularity in the last few days and the actor spoke to media about the trolling she is facing. She mentioned that she shot the video a long time ago and 'people have woken up late'. She said that the feedback on the clip was 'mixed' and that some people believed she 'shouldn’t sing'. She mentioned she 'totally agrees' with them pointed out that she never claimed to be a 'great singer'. She mentioned that the bond between her and Tusshar includes a lot of humour, which was seen in the clip. She also said that the video came 'straight from the heart', and was not an attempt to showcase her vocal skills.

More about Esha Deol's viral video

Esha Deol shared the video and mentioned she was 'really proud' of Tusshar Kapoor as she promoted his book online. She also mentioned that he was a 'fantastic dad' and wished him the best of luck. She wrote, "Really really proud of you buddy @tusshark89 for writing this book "Bachelor Dad". I am sure it's going to reach out to everyone's heart and a lot of people can take a cue from you you are a fantastic dad. I wish you and Laksshya all the best and always stay happy and healthy, Lots of love. She then went on to pen down the lyrics of the song and also asked her fans to excuse her 'vocal talent', because she 'couldn’t help but sing' the song. Tusshar also replied to the video and wrote, "This is so amazing thank you so much, dearest Esha, I can’t believe it, how much effort you’ve made and it’s so creative". Dharmendra Deol also wished Kapoor the best.

What did netizens have to say?

Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and trolled the actor for the video. A netizen said, "Can't find the dislike button, emoji has to suffice 🤮", while another wrote, "Gale me hichkich to Vicks khao". However the video also received positive feedback as fans flooded the comments with hearts and called the video 'cute'.

Image: Instagram/@imeshadeol, @tusshark89