Esha Deol Shares Adorable Memory From Childhood With Her 'He-Man' Dharmendra

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum fame Esha Deol dug out an adorable memory from her archives with her father veteran actor Dharmendra. Known to be an avid social media user, the actor has been uploading several pictures from her childhood featuring her parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra. This time, fans were treated with a glimpse of Esha's wholesome relationship with her father.

Esha Deol's #Throwbackthursday

The 39-year-old actor took to her Instagram to participate in the throwback Thursday trend where she got nostalgic about a memory with her father featuring a bird. In the picture, a toddler Esha petting a small bird held by Dharmendra. The icing on the cake was the veteran actor's warm smile while looking at his daughter. The moment captured between the father-daughter duo melted several hearts online.

The actor called herself a birdie and addressed her father as 'He-Man' in the caption. Esha captioned the post writing, ''Throwback Thursday featuring two small birdies & the He-Man. 🐥♥️''. She also added the hashtags ''#Throwbackthursday #Fatheranddaughter 🧿''.

Netizens' reaction to the picture

Netizens could not help but swoon over the father-daughter moment from the past. Actor Madhoo Shah was quick to drop a comment under the post writing, ''Too cute my original radhyyu''. Another user wrote, ''Beautiful pic with Dharamji. god bless you & Dharamji & Hemaji & your loving family.love u so much''. Several fans also noticed how Esha Deol as a child looked similar to her three-year-old daughter Radhya Takhtani as one fan wrote, ''Hahaha I can see Radhia''.

More on Esha Deol and Dharmendra

Touted as one of the biggest actors of the Indian film industry, Hema Malini and Dharmendra share two daughters namely Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Esha made her Bollywood debut in 2002 in the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and went on to appear in several popular movies like LOC Kargil, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Kill Them Young and more. She was last seen in Ek Duaa which was released digitally.

On the other hand, veteran actor Dharmendra is all set to appear in Apne 2 with his sons and grandson Sunny, Bobby, and his son Karan Deol. With the release date yet to be announced, several details are kept under wrap.

