Esha Deol Shares Pictures On International Dance Day, Fans Call Her 'the Epitome Of Grace'

Every year, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29. The day aims to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on this date all over the globe. Bollywood actor Esha Deol took to her Instagram account on this occasion and talked about the importance of classical dance in her life, as well as wished her fans and followers too. Here is everything you need to know about Esha Deol's latest IG post.

Esha Deol's Instagram post on International Dance Day

Dhoom actor Esha Deol took to her official social media handle earlier today and shared several throwback pictures from the time she performed a classical dance on stage. The actor, just like her mother Hema Malini, is a trained classical dancer and has been performing for many years now. The No Entry star has learned the Odissi dance form and her caption on the occasion of International Dance Day read, "Today is international dance day & I take immense pride in my contribution towards our #indianclassicaldance .... being an #odissidancer from a very young age & having performed on stage all over our country & internationally ..... I give complete credit to my Guru Ji @guruatibudhi for imbibing so much discipline & grace in me. Wishing all the dancers around the world .... my sister @a_tribe & my mum @dreamgirlhemamalini."

Fan reactions on Esha Deol's latest post

The Kaal actor has a following of 1.2 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 3k likes within less than half an hour of posting it. Esha's fans and followers took to the comments section and complimented her saying how graceful she looked in the pictures. While one of the followers commented saying, "Absolutely gorgeous, the epitome of beauty grace elegance and class ðŸ¥°", another one wrote, "Ahhh sooo good, Esha! â¤ï¸ Perfect posture/pose!!! Love when you dance Odissi!"

Just like everyone else right now, Esha Deol has been working from home amidst the ongoing pandemic and shared a picture too, doing the same. The actor wore a camouflaged t-shirt and tied her hair in a messy bun. Her caption read, "Readings..... #workfromhome work in progress #scriptreadings." The pictures she shared gave a glimpse inside her stunning home with a view of her home garden as well.

Image Credits: Esha Deol's Instagram Account

