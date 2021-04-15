Esha Deol Shares Video From Her Dubbing Fora Commercial; Asks Viewers To 'stay Healthy'

Indian actor Esha Deol appears in several commercials with her mother, Hema Malini. Esha has been an ambassador of the brand Kent RO Systems for a few years. Recently, she was recording her voice for a new commercial in which she advised viewers to stay healthy.

As COVID-19 cases surge in the country is resulting in another lockdown, celebrities and various other personalities are advising their fans and followers to stay healthy amid the crisis. Esha Deol recently took to her Instagram to share a video from her dubbing for a commercial. She was seen asking her viewers to stay healthy. She also mentioned that her team had to wrap up her dubbing before 8 pm due to the night curfew in the city. In the caption, the Dhoom actor wrote 'Aur healthy raho ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ§¿ #behindthescenes from my #dubbing today! Had to wrap up before 8pm #curfew #staysafe #workmode'.

Esha also shared a photo from the dubbing. She wore a tie-die pullover and bottoms while dubbing for the commercial. Esha Deol's video was loved by her fans. They showered her with 'heart' and 'fire' emoticons.

Apparently, unlike the video Esha posted, it took her several takes for the final dubbing. She shared some glimpses of the re-takes in her Instagram stories. Here is what she has posted on her stories.

Esha Deol's Instagram presence

Esha is often seen sharing moments from her daily life on her Instagram handle. She has over 1 million followers. Esha Deol's photos and videos are much liked by her fan base. She recently posted a video of her beating the heat on a hot summer day with a cold brew. She also asked her followers about their summer drink. Esha wrote, 'Enjoying a good #coldbrew on ice ðŸ¤© it’s also my pre #workout drink on a hot summer day â˜€ï¸ what’s your summer drink?' in the caption.

More Esha Deol trivia

Esha Deol made her debut with the film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. She then appeared in several Bollywood movies. Esha Deol's movies include Kucch To Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, Dus, Kaal, Tell Me O Kkhuda, Just Married, and Ankahee.

Promo Image Source: Esha Deol's Instagram

