Esha Deol Sips On Cold Drink To Beat The Heat; Asks Fans What's Their Favorite Summer Brew

Bollywood actress Esha Deol's Instagram recently featured a video of the actress sipping and enjoying a cold drink. Esha Deol shared the video and asked her fans and followers what was their favourite summer drink. Take a look at Esha Deol's video here.

Esha Deol sips cold drink on a hot summer day

Esha Deol took to her Instagram and shared how she beats the summer heat in her recent post. In the video shared by the actress, Esha is seen sipping on a cold drink. The actress looked refreshed as she was seen wearing a white top and high ponytail. The actress wrote in her captions that she was enjoying a cold brew on hot a summer day and also informed that the drink was her pre-workout drink. She also asked her fans and followers what was their favourite summer drink.

Fans react to Esha Deol's Instagram post

Esha Deol is quite popular on Instagram and has over 1 million followers. Fans quickly filled the comments section with heart eyes emoji. One fan wrote a comment saying that Esha was an inspiration to all the girls out there. Another fan wrote that they missed seeing on her the big screen and that she should make a comeback soon.

Esha Deol celebrates 100 million views on her song 'Dhoom Machale'

Esha Deol recently took to her Instagram to celebrate as her song Dhoom Machale from Dhoom reached 100 million views on youtube. The actress played the lead in the movie opposite Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Rimi Sen.The movie was a hit and was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The actress shared a clip from the song and wrote " 100 million + & still going strong" in her captions.

A quick look at Esha Deol's movies

Esha Deol made her acting debut through the 2002 movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe opposite Aftab Shivdasani, with Sanjay Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, and Anupam Kher playing supporting roles. Esha received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role in the movie. The actress was next seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum opposite Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In 2004 the actress made her Tamil debut through the movie Aaytha Ezhuthu opposite Suriya. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of a French teacher. Some other Esha Deol movies include Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Kucch To Hai. LOC Kargil, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, No Entry and Shaadi No. 1.

