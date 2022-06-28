As the 2002 Hindi romantic comedy-drama, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa marked 20 years of its release on June 28, Bollywood actor Esha Deol, the lead actor of the movie, recalled the fun times she had during its shooting. The actor even opened up about how co-star Tusshar Kapoor went on to become one of her closest friends in the film industry, stating, "This film was an absolute firecracker".

Esha Deol marks 20 years of Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa

On Tuesday, marking the special day, Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the film Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa. The clip saw beautiful visuals from different shooting locations as Esha and Tusshar pose with each other during the filming of their 2002 film. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "20 years of Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa ….20 years of friendship @tusshark89 this film was an absolute firecracker. Shooting in fun locations with a young crew we had such a fantastic time filled with energy."

Hailing Himesh Reshammiya for the 'blockbuster' music, Deol further noted, "Thank you for the blockbuster music @realhimesh till today people groove to the beats. #sanjaychel a wonderful director to work with & amazing producers #padmalayatelefilms. And yes through this film not only did my love for my fans grow but I also gained one of my best friends from this film industry Tusshar Thank you to all my fans for the love towards Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa even today (sic)". The same post was also shared by Tusshar Kapoor on his Instagram account.

Netizens were quick to react, as evident from the comment section. An Instagram user commented, "My favourite movie. . and u r my Childhood Crush (sic)". Another fan wrote, "you looked too cute in that film. And you look a lot like Hema Ji from Jugnu film". A netizen commented, "We love title song Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa.. you were amazing in that (sic)", while many dropped hearts in the comment section.

More about Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa

Directed by Sanjay Chhel, the film was a remake of the Telugu film Swayamvaram. Rajesh Khanna and Raj Babbar were among the other members of the cast. The film's music was among the highest-selling of the year.