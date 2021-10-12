Esha Deol Wishes Her 'crazy Cuddly Partner' Bharat Takhtani Happy Birthday; See Pic

Actor Esha Deol has shared an adorable post for her husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani as he celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, October 12. The actor took to social media and penned a sweet message for her 'crazy cuddly partner in everything'.

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted loved-up photos of themselves in which the two can be seen posing for a selfie. “Happy birthday my love, my crazy cuddly partner in everything My Beetee @bharattakhtani3 Stay blessed, happy & healthy! I Love you.” she captioned the post filled with heart emojis.

Take a look:

On his last birthday, Esha had wished him a love-filled post. She took to Instagram and expressed the different roles that Bharat plays in her life. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my boyfriend, my husband & Radhya Miu's Dadaa. I just love you! God bless you! @bharattakhtani3 stay happy & healthy always!" Take a look:

Earlier, Esha had shared a black-and-white picture with the love of her life, Bharat, to mark their ninth wedding anniversary, In the caption of the loved-up, Esha had written, "For keeps for eternity… I do… love you #happyweddinganniversary #thankyouforthewishes #thankyoufortheblessings #eshabharat #anniversary #foreverlove #youandme #love #iloveyou #gratitude #blessings #eternity @bharattakhtani3." In the picture, they both appeared to be inside a swimming pool, all drenched in water as they pose for the camera. Take a look:

More on Esha Deol

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in a grand wedding on June 29, 2021. The two met at an inter-school competition and then planned a chance meeting. They became serious for each other later during the shoot of Hema Malini's directorial, Tell Me O Kkhuda. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Radhya, in October 2017. their second child, another daughter Miraya was born in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was last seen in Ek Duaa. She plays the role of a Muslim woman named Abida with two children in the movie which focuses on gender inequality. Her previous venture was Cakewalk, a short film. She made her full-fledged comeback to films after 2015, the year in which she featured in regional films and a comeback to Hindi films after mother Hema Malini’s directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda in 2011.

(Image:@imeshadeol/Instagram)