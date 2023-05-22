Esha Gupta, Beau Manuel Campos Guallar Twin On Date Night At Cannes

Esha Gupta, who made her Cannes red carpet debut this year. Her several looks, both on and off the red carpet were liked by the fans. On Monday, the Jannat 2 actress shared two photos from her date night with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar at Cannes. In the first image, she was posing with her boyfriend, both twinning in a black ensemble.

In the second image, Esha Gupta offered a closer glimpse of her outfit - a thigh-high slit black bodycon gown from the shelves of Magda Butrym. Sharing the post, she simply wrote, "Date night." Esha and Manuel have been dating for a while now. Check out the post below:



Esha Gupta's Cannes 2023 debut

The actress made her red carpet debut at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023. The former Femina Miss India International 2007 winner arrived in a thigh-high slit ethereal white dress featuring floral patterns. She accessorised her look with rings on both hands as well as silver earrings and paired the ensemble with heels. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet event, she wrote, "Baby’s first Cannes!"



Esha Gupta's night in Cannes looked glamorous as she stepped out in a black bodycon dress from the shelves of Galvan London. Sharing the pictures she simply wrote, "Nights in Cannes!" Her third look was in a Tiffany blue ensemble paired with black sunglasses and heels. check out her looks from Cannes below:

Esha Gupta checked into the French Riviera for Cannes in a lavender dress. Sharing the photo, the actress simply wrote, “Cannes”. Check out her post below.

More on Esha Gupta

The actress made her debut in the film industry with Jannat 2, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda. After that, the actress starred in films such as Raaz 3D, Chakravyuh, Commando 2, Yaar Ivan, One Day: Justice Delivered and others. Last, she was seen in a web series Aashram season 3, co-starring Bobby Deol.