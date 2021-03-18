Esha Gupta Calls Herself 'queen Of The Jungle' As She Poses In Maldives; See Pics

On March 17, Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of stunning pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, one can see her posing in greenery, donning an off-shoulder printed high waist brown bikini. The actor jetted off for a short vacation to the Maldives a few days back. The place tagged in the picture is Reethi Faru Resort in Filaidhoo, Maldives. Sharing the picture, the actor called herself the ‘queen of the jungle’.

Esha Gupta's bikini pics raise the temperature

In the pictures, Esha can be seen posing in a brown bikini in a forest-like area. She wore a faded smile and looked into the camera while posing. Her long wavy hair is mid-parted and kept open. She went for subtle makeup and added a piece of minimal necklace with a diamond ring. As for the caption, she wrote, “Queen of the jungle”.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Nichole Concessao commented, “Hottieee” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan called her, ‘Moana’ with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “Gorgeous”. A netizen commented, “Pretty” and dropped a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Awesome” with several shining red hearts.

Esha Gupta is an active Instagram user as she is constantly treating her fans and followers with snippets from her vacay. On March 16, 2021, she shared a series of pictures of herself sporting an orange bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. She kohled up her eyes and wore a matte nude lipstick. Her hair is mid parted and kept loose. She accessorised herself with minimal jewellery. She simply captioned the post as, “Just”.

Many of her fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons on the post. ErrikosAndreou commented, “Girl are you ageing backwards?????”. Elli Avram commented, “Woman you” with fire and heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, “Holy goddess” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Gorgeous and beautiful sweetheart”. A user commented, “Aquawoman's crossed Legs!!” with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “Overdose vitamin C”.

A peek into Esha Gupta's photos

