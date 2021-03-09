Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Take On 'Baby's Day Out' By Giving It A 'paww-dorable' Twist

After giving fans a sneak-peek into her vegan wine and dine date on Instagram, One Day: Justice Delivered actor Esha Gupta recently shared an 'aww-dorable' glimpse of her day out with her pooch. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram handle to post a cutesy selfie with her four-legged companion and netizens were all hearts about the same. In the photograph, Esha Gupta's dog could be seen spending enjoying a car ride with its 'hooman'.

Esha Gupta's take on "Baby's day out" is all things 'paww-some'

Despite being busy with shoots, Esha Gupta always manages to take out some time from her hectic schedule to spend quality time with her dogs and her Instagram handle is proof. The Total Dhamaal actor often leaves fans gushing over some lovely photographs of herself with her pooches on Instagram. Similarly, Esha has now given netizens a peek into her car ride with her pup in a sweet Instagram post.

Earlier today, i.e. March 9, 2021, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with her four-legged companion, wherein her puppy could be seen seated on her lap. In the picture, she sported a reflective pair of sunglasses with a face mask on while her dog posed for the camera by making a goofy face. Sharing the selfie on Instagram, Esha captioned the post, "Baby's Day Out".

Check out Esha Gupta's Instagram post below:

Just like every other Esha Gupta's photos, her latest Instagram post also quick to catch netizens' attention and win fan's hearts. Apart from fans, Bollywood director Ahmed Khan's wife, Shaira Ahmed Khan and singer Ananya Birla also went all hearts in the comment section of Esha's IG post. Take a look at some reactions below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, the former Miss India International winner broke stereotypes surrounding vegans by revealing what she eats as a vegan herself. Along with sharing a picture of her vegan wine-dine date, Esha boasted about her "environment-conscious" diet for glowing skin. She wrote, "What people think vegans eat vs what we actually eat.. plant-based diet is a healthier more environment-conscious glowing skin diet P.S- there are few vegan-friendly wines out there for wine lovers".

Take a look:

