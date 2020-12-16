Esha Gupta Flaunts Her Toned Abs In THIS Stunning Picture! Check Out

On December 15, 2020, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie picture of herself. In the picture, Esha can be seen flaunting her toned abs. Esha is a fitness freak and often posts updates about her workout routine. She has once again impressed her followers of more than five million with a stunning picture.

Esha Gupta's latest picture is all about fitness

Also read: Esha Gupta Jets Off To Punjab For Her Upcoming Single, Shares A Video While Travelling

In the picture, Esha flaunted her perfect body and toned abs . She clicked the mirror selfie in her bathroom. She styled her hair in loose waves and opted for a half updo. Esha wore a black tee and pink and black coloured bottom. In her caption, she simply added basket emoticon.

Her fans' reaction on the post

The actor's fans complimented her and several others simply dropped fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Hot” with several fire emoticons while another one wrote, “wowwww hot selfie. Beauty in red hearts” with fire emoji. A user commented, “Uffff to ‘fire emoticon’ to handle too much ‘fire emoticon’ in Delhi to much cold awesome” with OK gesture emoji. Another one simply called her ‘stunning’ and dropped red hearts.

Also read: Esha Gupta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Morning Yoga Session; Adds A Meaningful Caption

Esha has been keeping fit during her lockdown days and often flaunts her toned body on her Instagram handle. A week ago, she shared a picture of herself where she can be seen lying on her couch. She flaunted her abs as she wore a cropped white sweatshirt and same coloured trousers. In her caption, she simply dropped a white heart. Shaan Muttathil dropped heart-eyed face emoji and a red heart.

Many of her fans dropped lovely comments and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, “Why you so damn gorgeous” with red hearts. Another fan commented, “Relaxing mood @egupta”. A fan commented, “So beautiful” with fire emoticons while another one called her ‘divine’ and dropped fire emoticons.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Esha Gupta Shares A Rare Pic With Sister Neha On Latter's Birthday

On her work front, Esha is popular for her roles in Jannat 2, Rustom, Baadshaho, Total Dhamaal, Humshakals and Raaz 3D. She was last featured in One Day: Justice Delivered. She will next be seen in Desi Magic .

Image Source: Esha Gupta Instagram

Also read: 'Trying To Make Myself A Better Human,' Esha Gupta Pens Heartfelt Gratitude Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.