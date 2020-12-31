Esha Gupta Is Bringing Mornings 'back' In Topless Monochrome Still; Fans Wield Fire Emoji

Jannat 2 actor Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to share a picture of herself on the last day of the year. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet and simple note revealing details about how 2020 has been for her. On seeing this post, fans went all out to pen on all things nice in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle Esha Gupta shared a photo showing off her bare back. In the picture, the actor can be seen doing some stretches as she wakes up. The actor also left her hair open as one can notice the curls perfectly falling down. In the picture, one can also notice the glass window with loads of sunlight falling in the room.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet note where she went on to discuss how she feels. She wrote, “We made it through December...Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight ðŸŒš #bye2020”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Esha Gupta shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and kinds comments. The post received likes and positive and happy comments. Some of the users went on to reveal how stunning the actor looks in the picture, while some commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Stay blessed in 2021 mosttttttt respectable esha jiiiiiiiii”. While the other one wrote, “this is very stunning picture”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. Earlier in this post, Esha Gupta took her Instagram handle and shared a selfie mirror picture of herself. In the picture, Esha could be seen flaunting her toned abs. Esha is a fitness freak, and she often posts updates about her workout routine. Once again, she impressed her followers with a stunning picture of her. Take a look.

