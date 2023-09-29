Esha Gupta On Encounters With Casting Couch: Would Not Go To Sleep Alone

Esha Gupta recently opened up about her harrowing encounters with the casting couch in the film industry. She shared two instances where she was confronted with "propositions of a sexual nature" by certain filmmakers in exchange for work opportunities.

2 things you need to know

Esha Gupta made her acting debut with the crime thriller Jannat 2 (2012).

She has Desi Magic, Hera Pheri 3 and File No. 323 in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta recalls being thrown out of a film

In an interview with SpotboyE, Esha Gupta revealed that she faced casting couch propositions not once but twice in her career. She shared that in both instances, filmmakers approached her with inappropriate demands, hoping to exploit their power dynamics. Esha said that she refused to comply with their requests.

Esha said that she faced consequences that extended beyond the initial encounters after she declined the offers. She recalled how she was removed from a project despite the shoot being halfway completed.

"Two individuals subjected me to this ordeal. The film was half completed. When I refused, the co-producer told the maker that he did not want to see me in the film. What am I doing on set? After this, some makers even refused to cast me in films. I had heard that these people used to say about me that if I won't do anything then what is the point of taking me in the film?," she said.

Esha Gupta recalls casting couch experience

She also recalled another troubling episode during an outdoor shoot. She shared that due to the fear for her safety and the potential intrusion into her room, she requested her makeup artist to share her room.

"There were two people who laid the trap of casting couch. I had understood but I still did the film because it was a small move from their side. He thought that I would fall into his trap during the outdoor shoot. I was also smart, I said that I would not go to sleep alone. I called my makeup artist to sleep in my room," she stated.