Esha Gupta Pens Emotional Note After Roger Federer Retires, Calls Him 'classiest Athlete'

Tennis icon and 20-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer, stunned everyone when he announced his retirement on September 15, 2022. Federer issued a statement, announcing the end of his trophy-laden career after dominating the courts for nearly two decades.

While the news sparked comments from all throughout the sports world, B-town celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more penned their heartfelt tributes for the Swiss tennis player and now, on Saturday, actor Esha Gupta also headed to her social media space as she penned a heartwarming note for the “classiest athlete of all time.”

Esha Gupta pens heartfelt note days after Roger Federer announces retirement

Taking to her Instagram handle on September 24, the Aashram 3 actor dropped a picture of Roger Federer on TV. The pic was from the time when the 20-time Grand Slam champion was delivering a speech.

She even penned a long note for Federer in the caption, reading, "Thank you @rogerfederer for letting us be the witness of an era of beauty and respect in tennis by being not only the best but the classiest athlete of all time. I wish you the best of life ahead, feel so blessed to be able to tell my children your stories, of being able to watch you paint the court in my lifetime with that racket. Thank you for making tennis a more beautiful sport by being the humblest man, your fan #rogerfederer."

Esha also shared a video from Federer's retirement day. Stating that she has never seen a more 'emotional' farewell, Esha mentioned in another post, “On the 8th day, God created RF Ever since growing up and loving tennis, never seen a more emotional farewell or beautiful friendship. Man, half my life and growing up seems to have come to an end. #rogerfederer #rafanadal".

In the statement shared by Roger Federer, he remarked how the people he met over the years are the best gifts that tennis has given him. He wrote, "To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way; my friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you."

