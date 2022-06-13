As the much-awaited thriller web series Aashram 3 was released on MX Player recently, fans have been raving about the new season as well as the thrilling teaser of the upcoming fourth instalment of the series. As the series comprises a stellar cast including the likes of Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Tushar Pandey among others, it also featured the entry of a new character named Sonia, who plays a major role in the third season.

Famed Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has been receiving a positive response from the fans for her stellar portrayal of Sonia in the series. Speaking to Republic Media Network on the release of Aashram 3, Esha Gupta opened up about how she deals with frequent trolling which she confronts on social media.

Esha Gupta opens up about dealing with social media trolling

When asked about how she handles social media trolls which constantly target and troll her for the posts she shares online, the Jannat 2 actor stated that only the opinion of people who are close to her including her family and friends, matters to her because they are the ones who want to see her progress and do better in life, unlike the people who troll her. She said-

“These people will always tell me what is good for me and what is not. And for trollers, it is like ‘Kuch to log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (People will say somehting because it is their job to do that)”

During the interaction, Esha Gupta also spoke about reuniting with filmmaker Prakash Jha after 10 years, having last worked together in 2012 in the film, Chakravyuh. Gupta further spoke about how the director is an ‘institute’ in himself and stated how working for Aashram 3 felt like 'coming back home.'

More about Aashram 3

Helmed by Prakash Jha, the plot of the series revolves around a godman who is a conman and also exploits women. Alongside Bobby Deol, the series also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, Navdeep Tomar. The series has been renewed for the fourth season which is set to release in 2023.

