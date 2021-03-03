Esha Gupta Shares Photos On 'what People Think Vegans Eat Versus What They Actually Eat'

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is popularly known for her films Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. The actor follows a vegan diet and has endorsed various campaigns over time with PETA to encourage a plant-based lifestyle. Gupta took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to share a couple of images of herself about what people thought vegan people eat versus what they actually eat.

In Esha Gupta's Instagram post she was seen picking up some fruits in the market. She wore a blue sweatshirt and a pair of denim jeans. She was seen wearing a mask and hung a green purse on her shoulder. In the second picture about "what they actually eat," she was seen eating a burger at a restaurant. She wrote in the caption, “What people think vegans eat vs what we actually eat.” She added, “a plant-based diet is a healthier more environment-conscious glowing skin diet”. She also added a postscript that there were few vegan-friendly wines out there for wine lovers. Check out Esha Gupta's photos below.

The Delhi Belly actor Poorna Jagannathan commented, “with you” with a heart emoticon on Esha's post to which she replied, “love you” with heart eyes. While some fans appreciated her vegan diet and chimed in about their own diet in comments, many complimented her beauty and kindness. One of them even wrote “Thank You For Being Awesome”, whereas several people commented green heart emoticons in solidarity for veganism and red hearts, fire, and heart eyes emoticons to compliment her look. Read comments here.

Know about Esha Gupta's diet and veganism

According to Gulf News, Gupta said she came from a family of vegetarians. She revealed she was gluten and dairy intolerant hence she avoided it completely. She also revealed she does not consume carbs after 6 pm and opts for dal (lentils) or soups for dinner.

In 2013, Esha Gupta posed for a PETA India ad to encourage people to "go green, go vegetarian". She had said at the time that being vegetarian saved the lives of animals and she thought it was a healthy way for both humans and the planet to embrace vegetarianism. She added the diet helped to lose weight, prevent diseases like heart attacks, strokes, and cancer. She then said if an individual wanted to live longer and healthier, at least 10 years more, then being vegetarian was the better way.

