Esha Gupta Stuns In Blue Bikini As She Goes Scuba Diving; Says She Feels Like 'Dory'

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her recent Maldives vacation where she enjoyed the blue seas. In the photographs shared, Esha Gupta is seen posing for the camera while being in the middle of a scuba diving stunt. Through the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that she feels like Dory from the famous animation film, Finding Dory. In the comments section of the post, Esha Gupta’s fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments as they love seeing her adventurous side.

Esha Gupta’s time in the sea

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the pictures shared, the actor can be seen posing underwater as she is having a gala time while scuba diving. In the first picture, she is seen stretching out her hands and legs while a few corals rest in the background. In one snap, she is seen enjoying the calm waters while the sun shines through the sea while in another, she is seen getting close to the bottom and swimming close to it. In one of the pictures shared, Esha Gupta can be seen doing a fun yoga pose The actor has also shared a picture with her trainer, who helped her through the process.

In the pictures shared, Esha Gupta is seen wearing proper diving gear with an oxygen cylinder and attached fins. She is also wearing a set of underwater goggles to make sure she gets a good view while diving. She has opted for a simple blue bodysuit without any accessories.

In the caption for the post, Esha Gupta has mentioned that she feels like Dory while being underwater. She has thanked her trainer for the service provided. Have a look at the post from Esha Gupta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have mentioned how gorgeous the actor looks in these pictures. Some people have also complimented her with a series of heartfelt emoticons. Have a look at the comments here.

