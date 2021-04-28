Esha Gupta Takes A Break From Social Media Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Has A Sincere Appeal

Rustom actor Esha Gupta took to Instagram late on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to bid goodbye to her followers as she takes a break from social media. Esha Gupta has decided to discontinue her use of social media in the face of rising coronavirus cases. Her Instagram page, on the other hand, will remain active and managed by her team so that necessary Covid resources can be shared with the public on her page.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “We are in this together”. She added, “Seeing the situation in our country my family and I have contributed beds and essentials. Every day seeing what our country is going through is just painful. I wish everyone who reads this a healthy life and prays for your families safety. Going off social media, but please continue sharing verified information so my team can share it with all of you. Please take care and be grateful and kind towards one another”. Take a look at Esha Gupta's Instagram post below.

Esha Gupta used to often share several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from a desert photoshoot. Esha has announced that the style statement will be evergreen by pairing denim with a denim outfit. Esha donned a blue denim skirt along with a denim shirt for the photoshoot and gave a chic look. On the front of the denim shirt were pockets with flaps. It also had stud spikes below the shoulders, which added a fashionable touch. Her entire look was reminiscent of the 2000s. The actress wore the shirt with a frayed hemline mini distressed denim skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a gold belt. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Alaukik Rahi’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra in lead roles. Esha will next be seen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipsy alongside Deepak Tijori and Anurag Arora in lead roles. According to IMDb, when these girls travel to London for a bachelorette party, things go wrong. The film is currently in its filming period and is expected to release in August 2021.

