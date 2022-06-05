As Aashram 3 was released on the OTT platform -- MX Player, fans have been raving about the new season as well as the thrilling teaser of the upcoming season 4. Apart from Bobby Deol showcasing his stellar acting skills in the series, Esha Deol has garnered massive love and attention from the audience for her stunning appearance in the show. Essaying the role of an image-maker, Sonia, Esha Gupta has been receiving positive reviews from fans.

While speaking to Republic Media Network and expressing her delight for the love being showered on her, the Jannat 2 opened up about how she bagged the role. She even reflected on her decade-long journey in Bollywood along with her reunion with director Prakash Jha after collaborating with him in the 2012 movie, Chakravyuh.

Esha Gupta gets candid about her role in Aashram 3

The Jannat 2 star Esha Gupta shed light on her thrilling role of Sonia in Aashram 3 and revealed how Bobby’s character Baba Nirala is as lustful as it was in the first two seasons of the show because of his role of a fake Godsman.

Adding to it, she explained, “People of power always want to show that they have power and in an egoistic man’s world, showing power only comes from not just money, but what you can do to a woman. And, in this case, the entry of Sonia is different because Sonia is ‘aaj ki ladki’ (today’s woman).”

Explaining further about the character she's playing, Esha said, “Sonia is cunning. She is not someone you can manipulate, or do wrong to.” Gupta also mentioned how her character was about image-building for which she was hired for Baba Nirala.

The 36-year-old actor is reunited with Prakash Jha after Chakravyuh. Talking about how the director is an ‘institute’ in himself and recalling how it was exciting to work with him 10 years later, she stated that it felt like 'coming back home.'

"I wasn't scared of him as much compared to the time I first worked with him," she added.

When asked about how challenging it was for her to perform intimate scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3, Esha called it 'as challenging as shooting any other role.' "I don't know why people think it's any different because acting in itself is a challenging job."

Further reflecting on how she handles social media trolling for her posts online, she mentioned that the opinion of people who are close to her including her family and friends, matters to her because they are the ones who want to see her progress and do better in life.

“These people will always tell me what is good for me and what is not. And for trollers, it is like ‘Kuch to log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (People will say somehting because it is their job to do that)” she added.

Furthermore, she also made a revelation about how she fought to play the role of Sonia in Aashram 3 while adding how she was already a fan of the first two seasons. Esha then mentioned that she spoke to Prakash Jha and convinced him to cast her as Sonia.

On the work front, Esha Gupta’s untitled psychological thriller movie is set to go on floors by the end of July.

Image: Republic/Instagram/@egupta