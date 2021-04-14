Evelyn Sharma Celebrates '10 Years In Entertainment' With Sweet Video; Watch

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma has completed 10 years in the entertainment industry. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to celebrate this milestone as she shared a video and penned a heartfelt note about the same. On seeing this post, fans flooded the comment section with many congratulatory messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Evelyn Sharma shared a video that showcases a list of movies she has been a part of. She went on to share movie posters of Saaho, Kissebaaz, Brother, Superhit, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Gadaar: The Traitor, Ishqedarriyaan, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Main Tera Hero, Yaariyan, Issaq, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. The actor also added upbeat music in the background.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a note revealing her journey in showbiz. She wrote, “10 years in entertainment and 15 movies later”. She added, “It’s been a crazy ride and I guess cinema will never be the same again. But Im excited for what’s to come! Cause what I love most about making films stays the same: It’s to touch people’s hearts, to make them laugh, and to make them cry. The world of dreams where everything is possible”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Evelyn shared the post online, fans went all out to comment with all things happy. Some of the users went on to congratulate the actor, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Loved your nautanki sala act”. Another one wrote, “congratulations ma’am”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this celebration post, the actor also goes on to give fans a sneak peek into her private and professional life which is truly unmissable. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a throwback picture of her vacation in Berlin. In the picture, she is seen posing with a strip of monochrome pictures and captioned it as “Good times are best kept in beautiful memories... ðŸ’š missing Berlin and summers in German beer gardens”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Evelyn Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.