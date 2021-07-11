Evelyn Sharma Has An Adorable Way To Announce Pregnancy; Celebrity Wishes Pour In

There is good news for Evelyn Sharma and Dr Tushaan Bhindi as their family is all set to grow. The actor announced that the couple is expecting their first child together. Wishes poured in for them ahead of the new arrival in their lives.

Evelyn Sharma announces pregnancy

Evelyn had a sweet way to announce her pregnancy on Instagram. The actor posted a selfie of her relaxing on her balcony in the sun. She placed her hand on her stomach in the snap, and in her caption, she wrote that she could not wait to hold her baby in her arms.

Along with the snap, she posted emojis of an expectant mother and a baby, and celebrities were delighted for the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star.

Elli AvrRam, Sonal Chauhan and ElnaazNorouzi were among the actors who expressed their happiness with love-filled emojis.

Evelyn Sharma had married Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi on May 15. The German national, however, made the announcement on June 7, dropping pictures from the ceremony.

She had called her husband as her ‘forever’ and ‘Prince Charming’. She had written on Instagram, “Mr & Mrs Bhindi! Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives! 🌺”

The couple took a step further in their relationship after getting engaged in October 2019.

On the work front, Evelyn’s last venture was the Prabhas-starrer Saaho that released in 2019. The other ventures that Evelyn is known for, include Jab Harry Met Sejal and Main Tera Hero.

