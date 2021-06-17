Evelyn Sharma Is 'living Her Best Life' With Husband Tushaan Bhindi; See Honeymoon Pics

Actor Evelyn Sharma, who had uploaded pictures of her marriage with her long time boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi, just a few days ago, has now recently uploaded pictures from their honeymoon. Evelyn’s fans and followers on Instagram, poured in their love for the picture and the couple in the comment section, calling them cute. Read on to know more about it.

Tushaan Bhindi and Evelyn Shama’s honeymoon pictures

Evelyn Sharma uploaded a picture of her with her husband Tushaan Bhindi, in which they are standing near a beach in Australia. In the caption of the picture, Evelyn wrote, “Our best life,” followed by an emoji to express her love and happiness. Take a look at the post from Evelyn Sharma’s Instagram here:

Just as she uploaded the picture, her fans and followers began expressing their joy and wrote adoring comments for the picture, calling them ‘cute,’ and ‘couple goals.’ Here are some of the comments from the post.

Evelyn Sharma has also uploaded another post from her honeymoon with Tushaan Bhindi. This post is a series of ten pictures of the couple, enjoying their time on their honeymoon. For this post, Evelyn Sharma’s caption read, “Forever honeymooning with you,” followed by a heart emoji.

Evelyn Sharma's wedding

Evelyn Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia, on May 15. Evelyn Sharma's husband, Tushaan Bhindi, is a dental surgeon based in Australia. The two had been dating for a long time, and in October 2019, they had gotten engaged. Evelyn Sharma then posted a few pictures of her wedding day on June 7. Here are some of Evelyn Sharma's photos from her wedding day that she had shared on her Instagram.

Evelyn Sharma's work front

Evelyn Sharma had made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film From Sydney With Love, which was released in August 2012. After being a part of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani cast was when she rose to fame. Also, her performance in the 2013 film Nautanki Saala, had received appreciation from the audience. Evelyn was last seen in the 2019 film, Saaho. She had also featured in dance numbers in the films Kissebaaz and X Ray: The Inner Image, both of which had also been released in 2019.

