Evelyn Sharma On Stereotypes In Bollywood, Says ‘Elli And Elnaaz Go Through Similar Grind’

In an interview with a media portal, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma expressed her thoughts about stereotypes in Bollywood. Talking about spending a decade in Bollywood, she said that several roles that were offered to her did not have much scope for performance. Further, she also said that several roles were taken away from her overnight since those in power decided to favour their connections.

Talking about the #MeToo movement, Evelyn Sharma said that she was propositioned by people during the initial phase of the career. The actress was hence glad when the #MeToo movement took place. She further added that she was misled by people who initially invited her for drinks but later seemed to have wrong intentions. Evelyn completely denied the notion of nepotism in Bollywood and hinted at the ‘power’ and ‘money game’ in Bollywood being something much worse.

On the other hand, Evelyn also said that she was relieved since she stayed away from the negativity in the industry while finding her own ‘small space’. Commenting about the language stereotype in Bollywood, Evelyn said that people were sceptical of her delivering dialogues in Hindi.

Evelyn expressed her astonishment regarding the same since she had spent 10 years in Bollywood and acted in about 15 films. Further, she also felt that actresses like Elli Avram and Elnaaz Nourouzi also experienced the same problem. Evelyn also said that it was not just important to make a career in Bollywood but it was also important to earn ‘enough money’ in order ‘to stay afloat’.

Talking about her personal experience, Evelyn said that she worked on her own terms. Further, she also said that she had invested the money which she had earned. The actress said that she now owned a house, a marketing company as well as a charity foundation. When the actress was asked if she would return to Mumbai anytime soon, Evelyn said that she had signed a comedy film and had also received some other offers. However, she said that she was unsure about returning to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evelyn Sharma's movies:

The German actress Evelyn Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with the movie, From Sydney with Love. Some of other her films include Yaariyan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. The actress has also made an appearance in the Hollywood film, Turn Left.

Evelyn Sharma's Instagram:

Evelyn Sharma is extremely active on Instagram. Further, she has a fan following of about 2.9 million people. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the birthday wishes that she received from fans. You can check out Evelyn Sharma’s Instagram post here:

Promo Image Source: Evelyn Sharma's Instagram

