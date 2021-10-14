Evelyn Sharma Opens Up About Pregnancy Challenges, Says 'can't Wait To Hold Little One'

Actor Evelyn Sharma who is embracing her pregnancy with husband Tushan Bhindi recently got candid about being pregnant amid the pandemic. During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor revealed how she is prepping herself for the big day and wants to hold her child desperately in her arms.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, she said that all is going well and that she can’t wait to hold their little one in arms very soon. The soon mom-to-be is currently in the countryside of Australia and explained that life has been calm and quiet for her there. Sharing her views on the same, she said that it has been a fantastic place to stay during the pandemic which included the safety of the child and the mother.

Evelyn Sharma shares challenges is she facing during the pregnancy

Talking about the challenges of being pregnant in a pandemic, Sharma revealed that the greatest one has been to cope with the change in lives. Though she wanted to stay close with family and friends nearby during pregnancy, she feels she is blessed to stay with a community there as well.

The Yaarian actor is keeping herself positive, busy, and occupied during her pregnancy for a healthy mind and body. Elucidating further, she said that she feels a strong connection with nature in the countryside and has been learning a lot about garden design and soil health over time. Now with passing time, she has become a passionate gardener and keeps herself occupied by growing healthy food for her family and designing a beautiful wonderland.

The actor announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July this year, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms… (sic),” she wrote alongside a picture of herself lying on a chaise lounge in a swimsuit with a visible baby bump. Evelyn Sharma also shared an official note which read, “We are over the moon with happiness and it’s simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. That’s why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone’s face today.” Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with businessman Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year.

IMAGE: Inatagram/@evelyn_sharma