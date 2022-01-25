Actor Evelyn Sharma who gave birth to her daughter, Ava Bhindi was recently trolled for uploading a picture while breastfeeding her daughter. Through the picture, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had discussed cluster feeding becoming a part of her daily routine. A month back, Evelyn had shared a similar picture that was quite a buzz among the fans. During her recent interaction with the Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about the importance of being vocal about such issues and also addressed the trolls who asked Sharma to keep her private pictures off social media.

Evelyn tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi, a Sydney-based dental surgeon, in May last year. The couple welcomed their first child, Ava, in Australia in November last year. The 35-year-old actor told the leading daily that she would rather focus on the positive messages she received on social media under the posts. Talking about the same, she elaborated, that she wants to share her journey as a new mother with her friends and fans. According to her, it is important to keep her social media personal and not just a work profile.

Evelyn Sharma addresses trolls over breastfeeding pictures

Further, the Saaho actor even spoke the kind of trolling that happens with pictures of mothers breastfeeding their children. Elucidating on the same, Evelyn clarified that such pictures show vulnerability and strength at the same time and she finds them beautiful. She continued and said that breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. ‘And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?’ Sharma quips that she hopes that her social media post will be able to encourage young mothers and even nudge their partners to be more supportive. The actor revealed that breastfeeding is much tougher than what people actually think and it can also be physically and mentally exhausting.

Earlier, the actor marked two months since the arrival of her baby child as she wrote, “Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives” they said… And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all-consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child!''.

IMAGE: Instagram/evelyn_sharma