Evelyn Sharma Posts Pictures From Her Wedding Day, Fans And Celebs Pour Wishes

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor, Evelyn Sharma, had gotten married to her boyfriend, Tushaan Bhindi, in an intimate ceremony on May 15. However, the actor posted her post-wedding pictures just a few hours back on her Instagram. Just as she posted the pictures from her auspicious day, her friends and fans began pouring in their congratulatory comments.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi were in a relationship for a long time, and in October 2019, they had gotten engaged. They then got married in a small ceremony in Brisbane, Australia, on May 15. Since Evelyn Sharma's wedding ceremony was an intimate one, she had not posted pictures of the occasion until today. A few hours back, she posted three pictures on her Instagram, from her wedding ceremony. For the first picture with her husband, Evelyn wrote a caption, that says, “Forever,” and for the other one, she wrote, “Mr & Mrs Bhindi 🎊 Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!” Take a look at the pictures here.

Evelyn Sharma's husband, Dr Tushaan Bhindi, is a dentist based in Australia. As soon as the Nautanki Saala actor posted the pictures with him, from their wedding day, her fans and friends filled the comment sections of the pictures with congratulatory and loving messages for the couple.

Evelyn Sharma also posted solo pictures of herself in the white wedding gown. Celebrities like Krystle D’souza, Shafaq Naaz, and Elli AvrRam, posted comments on the picture about how good Evelyn looked in the wedding dress.

Evelyn Sharma movies and recent works

Evelyn Sharma made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film From Sydney With Love, which was released in August 2012. She shot to fame with her roles in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Nautanki Saala. She had recently uploaded a video on her Instagram, celebrating her ten years in the entertainment industry, during which, she starred in fifteen movies. She had last starred in the 2019 pan-Indian film, Saaho, and had also featured in dance numbers in the films Kissebaaz and X Ray: The Inner Image, in the same year.

